Black Stars will achieve good things with Otto Addo - Majeed Ashimeru

Otto Addo

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru is confident that the Black Stars can achieve success under the leadership of Otto Addo.

Addo, who is 45 years old, was reinstated as head coach by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in March, entering into a 34-month contract with the possibility of a 24-month extension.

Although Addo started his second term positively with back-to-back victories in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic, the journey towards the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has faced some challenges.



Read full article