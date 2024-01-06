Black Stars will win 2023 AFCON – Henry Asante

The Black Stars at a training session

The Director of Communication with Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum has stated that the senior national team, Black Stars will win the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote D’ivoire.

Speaking on GHOne TV with Lantam Papanko Thursday, Mr. Asante stated that national teams always pull surprises when all hopes are lost.



“Anytime I speak to issues about our goal people say it is laughable. But in 2012 when Zambia were coming to the AFCON nobody thought they would make an impact or to win the tournament. When Nigeria was going to South Africa for AFCON nobody, 99 percent of Nigerians had no belief and trust in the team but they won the AFCON.



“When Ivory Coast beat us in the 2015 AFCON final in Equatorial Guinea the whole nation did not believe they could do it. Because before they departed Ivory Coast to Equatorial Guinea the team had a lot of issues. There were no unity, player issues here and there. But when they came to the tournament the players psyched themselves and the coach did a good job. They went all the way to the final and beat Ghana on penalties,” Mr. Asante narrated.

He continued: “We believe we’ve got one of the best materials on the continent. We believe we have a good manager in place even though he doesn’t have AFCON experience. With these players we can do anything in the competition.”



The GFA Director of Communication further stated that the ultimate aim of the senior national team is to win the 2023 AFCON.



“So our goal is to go to Cote d’Ivoire and win every game to be able to lift the trophy. It will not be easy and the African game has come of age and a lot of teams have improved over the period. But we know it is possible,” he added.