Black Stars winger Yaw Yeboah proposes to girlfriend, Gifty Boakye

Yaw Yeboah with his newly engaged wife-to-be

Black Stars winger Yaw Yeboah recently proposed to his girlfriend, Gifty Boakye, a model who was previously in a relationship with Black Stars deputy skipper and Arsenal star, Thomas Partey.

Boakye shared photos on her Instagram page three days ago, capturing the heartwarming moment of the proposal. The images showed the couple in matching white outfits, with Boakye proudly displaying the sparkling rock on her finger.



In the caption, she wrote, "Colossians 3:17 ???? New Age, new chapter... same BIG GOD! ???? #HappyBirthdayBigGift."





After saying "yes" to Yeboah, Gifty shared more photos showcasing her engagement ring.



Their relationship gained attention in 2023 when Boakye posted about supporting Yeboah at one of his league games for Columbus Crew in the USA.



This joyous event follows Gifty's separation from Thomas Partey in 2022, after being together for several years.