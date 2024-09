Sam Greenwood (centre) paid the price for a reckless challenge

Source: BBC

Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers played to a scoreless draw in a heated Lancashire derby at Deepdale, with both sides finishing the match with ten players.

Sam Greenwood of North End received a red card just before half-time for a reckless tackle on Lewis Baker.

However, Blackburn failed to capitalize on the situation and saw their own player, Owen Beck, sent off late in the game for striking Duane Holmes.



