Blame Ogum for Asante Kotoko's woes - Kwadwo Baah-Agyemang

Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, the former Chairman of the National Sports Authority (NSA), has attributed Asante Kotoko's recent struggles to head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum.

The team's difficulties were further highlighted by a 2-0 loss to Dreams FC in their Matchday 26 fixture at the Theatre of Dreams. This defeat extends Asante Kotoko's winless streak to eight Premier League games.



Agyemang, who is also a former member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, expressed his dissatisfaction with the current trajectory of Asante Kotoko.



He questioned why the same players who performed well in the first round of the Ghana Premier League are now struggling. Agyemang criticized Ogum's handling of team dynamics, claiming that his approach to certain issues and players was not optimal.

He specifically mentioned Ogum's divisive comments, such as labelling some players as "politicians" based on perceived allegiances, which have only worsened tensions within the squad. Agyemang firmly believes that the root of Asante Kotoko's issues lies with Prosper Narteh Ogum, the head coach.



With the club currently sitting in 11th place on the league table with 33 points, there are increasing calls for decisive action to be taken.



Asante Kotoko's next match will be against FC Samartex in their Matchday 27 fixture, where Ogum and his team will be aiming to turn their fortunes around.