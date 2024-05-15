Bofoakwa Tano clash Nsoatreman FC in 2024 MTN FA Cup final

Bofoakwa Tano to face Nsoatreman FC in FA Cup final

Two Bono Region-based Premier Division clubs, Bofoakwa Tano and Nsoatreman, are set to face off in the 2024 MTN FA Cup Final at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium in Legon, Accra. The date of the final will be announced soon.

Nsoatreman, led by the newly appointed Black Meteors trainer, Coach Maxwell Konadu, secured their spot in the final by defeating Legon Cities 2-1 in a thrilling semi-final match played in the rain.



Bofoakwa Tano also emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over Dreams FC in another exciting game. Despite initial financial difficulties that almost led to them not participating, they have now committed to playing in the continental competition if they win the cup.



Both semi-final matches took place at Sogakope WAFA Park, also known as the Red Bull Arena, and showcased some new rising stars. Coaches of both clubs are now strategizing to prove their teams' capabilities in Africa.

Aboagye Dacosta and Elijah Addai scored for Bofoakwa in the semi-final, while Abdul Manaf Umar, Foster Apertorgor, and Mohammed Abdul Rahman shone for Nsoatreman.



Coach John Eduafu of Bofoakwa praised his players for their determination and discipline in defeating the defending champions.



MTN Ghana officials also expressed their appreciation for the fans who braved the rain to attend the matches.