Bofoakwa Tano secure vital win against Karela

Bofoakwa Tano beat Karela United 2-1

Bofoakwa Tano secured a crucial 2-1 victory over Karela United in matchday 23 of the Ghana Premier League at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

The Sunyani-based club capitalized on their home advantage, with goals from Sammy Osae Akoto and Saaka Dauda leading them to victory.



After suffering a defeat in their previous fixture against Bibiani Goldstars, Bofoakwa Tano was determined to return to winning ways. They opened the scoring with Sammy Osae Akoto finding the back of the net in the 35th minute, giving them a lead going into halftime.

Karela United fought back in the second half, with Mohammed Asigre equalizing in the 65th minute. However, Bofoakwa Tano's captain, Saaka Dauda, scored the winning goal in the 72nd minute to ensure the three points stayed in Sunyani.



Despite the victory, Bofoakwa Tano remains in the relegation zone, sitting in 16th place with 26 points, just one point behind Karela United, who are in 15th place with 27 points.