Bofoakwa Tano share spoils with Dreams FC in 1-1 draw

Bofoakwa Tano is just one place above the relegation

Dreams FC, one of the CAF Confederation Cup semifinalists, managed to secure a 1-1 draw against Bofoakwa Tano on matchday 29 of the Ghana Premier League campaign.

Bofoakwa Tano had hoped for a win but had to settle for a draw as Dreams FC proved to be a tough opponent.



Solomon Obilitey scored early for Bofoakwa Tano, giving them the lead, but Dreams FC equalized through Sulemana Suhiyini in the 87th minute.

Dreams FC currently sits 16th in the league standings with 32 points, while Bofoakwa Tano is just one place above the relegation zone with 33 points after 29 matches.