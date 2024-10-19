Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Boniface scores late winner for Leverkusen

Screenshot 20241019 174852.png Victor Boniface has scored five goals in his last five Bundesliga appearances

Sat, 19 Oct 2024 Source: BBC

Victor Boniface secured the victory for Bayer Leverkusen, who clinched the Bundesliga title with a 2-1 home triumph against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Boniface had an early penalty saved, and Frankfurt took the lead through Omar Marmoush, the league's top scorer, who netted from the spot for the sixth consecutive match.

Germany's Robert Andrich brought Leverkusen level with a well-placed shot into the far corner following a smooth team play.

Read full article

Source: BBC