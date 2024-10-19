Boniface scores late winner for Leverkusen

Victor Boniface has scored five goals in his last five Bundesliga appearances

Source: BBC

Victor Boniface secured the victory for Bayer Leverkusen, who clinched the Bundesliga title with a 2-1 home triumph against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Boniface had an early penalty saved, and Frankfurt took the lead through Omar Marmoush, the league's top scorer, who netted from the spot for the sixth consecutive match.

Germany's Robert Andrich brought Leverkusen level with a well-placed shot into the far corner following a smooth team play.



