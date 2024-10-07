Bonucci explains why he snubbed Man City twice and what Milan told him before Juventus return

Leonardo Bonucci

Source: Football Italia

Former Italy international Leonardo Bonucci revealed that Manchester City showed interest in acquiring him in both 2016 and 2017, even going so far as to submit a salary proposal to the Premier League club.

Former Italy international Leonardo Bonucci revealed that Manchester City showed interest in acquiring him in both 2016 and 2017, even going so far as to submit a salary proposal to the Premier League club. In an interview with Sky Sport Italia on Sunday, Bonucci disclosed that Pep Guardiola's Manchester City reached out to him and his representatives on two separate occasions during his career at Juventus.





Read full article