'Boring' & 'dismal' - but are England still 'ready' for Euros after loss?

Gareth Southgate is leading England into a fourth tournament during his reign

Source: BBC

England's farewell match before the European Championship ended in disappointment as they were defeated 1-0 by Iceland, the same team that shocked them in 2016.

The crowd at Wembley expressed their displeasure, and even the BBC pundits were unimpressed.



Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson scored the winning goal for Iceland, while England struggled to showcase their usual attacking prowess.

Former England defender Matt Upson criticized their lack of width, directness, aggression, and physicality in the game. He described it as a dismal and boring watch, making it an unpleasant start to their preparations for the upcoming tournament.



