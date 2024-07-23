Boris Time! Nations FC announces signing of Ivorian striker Bi Boris Djangone

Bi Boris Djangone

Source: Footballghana

Nations Football Club, a Ghana Premier League team, has finalized the signing of Ivorian striker Bi Boris Djangone to bolster their squad. The club announced on their official website on Monday, July 22.

Nations FC expressed their delight in securing the services of the talented Ivorian forward, Bi Boris Djangone.



This addition is expected to improve the team's attacking options and elevate their performance in the upcoming season.

Djangone is recognized for his speed, technical abilities, and goal-scoring abilities, making him a valuable asset to the team.



