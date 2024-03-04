Borteyman Sports Complex to be converted into Sports University after African Games

The Borteyman Sports Complex

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has revealed plans to repurpose the Borteyman Sports Complex into a specialized sports university following the conclusion of the 13th African Games.

During a Press Briefing on Monday, March 4, Ussif highlighted the government's commitment to ensuring the sustained upkeep of the facilities beyond the sporting event.



Ussif explained that the conversion aims to establish a lasting legacy for the games and enhance the facilities for continuous use by the people of Ghana.



Emphasizing the expansion of amenities, including hostels, football pitches, cafeterias, and medical centers, he outlined the strategy to attract both local and international sports federations to utilize the site for training and preparation for various competitions.

"The vision of the Republic of Ghana is to convert these facilities into a university for sports, ensuring sustainability and a lasting impact on the sporting landscape," Ussif said.



"By providing additional infrastructure, we aim to make Borteyman a hub for sports development, driving increased traffic for competitions within Ghana post the All-African Games," he added.