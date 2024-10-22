Sports

Borussia Dortmund manager Nuri Sahin reveals he speaks to Real Madrid star ‘daily’

Screenshot 20241022 072809.png Nuri Sahin

Tue, 22 Oct 2024 Source: Football-espana

Borussia Dortmund's coach Nuri Sahin has disclosed that he frequently communicates with Real Madrid's promising talent Arda Guler, who, similar to Sahin in his youth, represents a significant hope for Turkey.

Sahin made a move from Dortmund to Real Madrid as a young player, though he was older than Guler at the time, and they share a connection.

Ahead of the upcoming match, Sahin was questioned about his thoughts on the 19-year-old, who has been under intense scrutiny since joining the team.

Source: Football-espana