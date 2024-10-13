Bouchier leads England to thumping win over Scotland

Menu ›
Sun, 13 Oct 2024 Source: BBC
Maia Bouchier scored an elegant unbeaten 62, helping England secure a decisive 10-wicket victory over Scotland and advancing closer to the semi-finals of the Women's T20 World Cup.
In their final match of the tournament, Scotland showcased their best batting display, achieving a total of 109-6, their highest score in the competition.
Kathryn Bryce contributed significantly with a solid 33 runs, while her younger sister Sarah added 27 in Sharjah.
