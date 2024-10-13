Sports

Bouchier leads England to thumping win over Scotland

Screenshot 20241013 174058.png England's Bouchier hits impressive 62 not out against Scotland

Sun, 13 Oct 2024 Source: BBC

Maia Bouchier scored an elegant unbeaten 62, helping England secure a decisive 10-wicket victory over Scotland and advancing closer to the semi-finals of the Women's T20 World Cup.

In their final match of the tournament, Scotland showcased their best batting display, achieving a total of 109-6, their highest score in the competition.

Kathryn Bryce contributed significantly with a solid 33 runs, while her younger sister Sarah added 27 in Sharjah.

Source: BBC