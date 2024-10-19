Bournemouth end 10-man Arsenal's unbeaten start

Ryan Christie scored just his second Premier League goal in his 77th appearance

Bournemouth halted Arsenal's unbeaten run this season after William Saliba received the first red card of his career at Vitality Stadium.

The French defender was sent off within the first 30 minutes for tripping Evanilson, following a misplaced pass from Leandro Trossard that put him in a difficult position.

Previously, the title-contending Gunners had managed to secure vital points against Manchester City and Brighton, but this time they faced the challenge of playing over 60 minutes with a man down.



