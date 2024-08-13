Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Bournemouth eye Ghanaian striker Eddie Nketiah as Dominic Solanke replacement

Eddie Nketiah 2023 Arsenal Eddie Nketiah

Tue, 13 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Bournemouth has recognized English-born Ghanaian striker Eddie Nketiah as a viable candidate to succeed Dominic Solanke, who has recently transferred to Tottenham Hotspur.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live