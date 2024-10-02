Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo reaches new Premier League milestone after Southam

Antoine Semenyo

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo marked his 50th appearance in the English Premier League with a goal, helping AFC Bournemouth secure a 3-1 victory over Southampton at Vitality Park on Monday night. Since joining the Cherries in January 2023, Semenyo delivered a standout performance, earning the Man of the Match title. In his debut season in the Premier League, the 24-year-old played 11 matches and netted one goal for Bournemouth.





