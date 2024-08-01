Brandon Thomas-Asante bids emotional farewell to West Brom ahead of imminent departure

Brandon Thomas-Asante, the Ghana forward, has expressed his heartfelt goodbye to West Bromwich Albion as he prepares to leave the club. It has been reported that the 25-year-old has reached an agreement with Coventry City, and his official signing is pending announcement.

Last season, Thomas-Asante made a strong impression in the Championship, scoring 11 goals and providing two assists for West Bromwich Albion.



His outstanding performances caught the attention of several clubs, including Hull City.



However, Coventry City emerged as a contender in the past three days and successfully persuaded him to join their team, with the help of former Ghana assistant coach, George Boateng, who is now a first-team coach at Coventry City.



Read Asante’s statement posted on his Instagram.



Baggies,



It's been under two years, but the love I felt will stay with me for a lifetime.

From scoring on my debut to now only feels like days have passed, but seasons change and it's time to take this step onwards now. Knowing that I have contributed all the commitment and value I could to you all in the circumstances, achieving a strong league position, does give me peace.



Some of the moments which stand out to me include the goals against Stoke and Bristol. I do wish there were more of them, but our mission and approach, at times, felt that other aspects of my game were prioritised. That being said, I hope both the special moments and my commitment to the team may stay in your minds.



I'm honored to have the opportunity to have played with amazing players, work with amazing individuals from catering team, to media, to the laundry ladies, physio and sports science staff, wellbeing staff and of course coaching staff and more. I very much cherish my connection with the Hawthorns crowd, and it was an absolute honor to be top scorer in my 2 seasons here.



Going forwards, I hope the fans can be fulfilled as the club continues on this trajectory, returning to the heights you all desire and deserve. Thanks for the memories, and for welcoming my family to be a part of that chapter.



All the best, BTA.