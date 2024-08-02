Brandon Thomas-Asante eager to impress Coventry City fans after signing four-year deal

Brandon Thomas-Asante, the latest signing for Coventry City, has conveyed his excitement to exhibit his skills to the supporters of the Sky Blues.

The 25-year-old forward and winger has officially joined the team on a four-year contract from West Bromwich Albion for an undisclosed amount.



"I am eager to meet the fans and demonstrate what I can offer," Thomas-Asante shared with Coventry City media. "I just saw the stadium and I am looking forward to experiencing the vibrant atmosphere. I aim to ensure that this season will be unforgettable."



Starting his professional career at his hometown club Milton Keynes Dons, Thomas-Asante made his debut in 2016 at the age of 17. Following loan spells with Sutton United and Oxford City, he departed Milton Keynes in 2019 after making 35 appearances. He then had a short period at Ebsfleet United before moving to Salford City in League Two, where he excelled, playing 126 matches, scoring 30 goals, and winning the EFL Trophy.

His outstanding performances at Salford led to a transfer to West Bromwich Albion in the Championship at the beginning of the 2022/23 season. Signing a three-year deal with West Brom for a reported fee of around £300,000, he turned down an offer from Birmingham City. Thomas-Asante accumulated 78 appearances in all competitions for West Brom and netted 21 goals.



The Ghanaian international now brings his scoring abilities to Coventry City, bolstering the attacking options for the Sky Blues.



At Coventry City, Thomas-Asante will sport the number 23 jersey.