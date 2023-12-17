Brandon Thomas-Asante scores to earn a point for West Brom in draw against Stoke City

Brandon Thomas-Asante

England-born forward of Ghanaian descent, Brandon Thomas-Asante scored an important goal for West Brom on Sunday when the team locked horns with Stoke City.

The attacker started for his team in the Round 22 encounter of the ongoing English Championship.



In a game played at the Hawthorns, West Brom had a tough start to the game as Stoke City took advantage to equalise first.



A strike from Lynden Gooch in the 12th minute stunned West Brom as the fans of Stoke City jubilated.



As the game progressed, West Brom found their groove and pushed for the equaliser to restore parity to the game.



Thankfully, a fine strike from Brandon Thomas-Asante in the 35th minute made it 1-1 before halftime.



With no goals in the second half, both teams shared the spoils at the end of the 90 minutes.

Brandon Thomas-Asante, 24, has this season scored six goals and provided two assists after making 24 appearances.







Click here to follow GhanaWeb Sports WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of Sports Check with Bukom Banku's son







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.