Brandon Thomas-Asante targets first Coventry goal against Stoke in Championship opener

The head coach of Asante Kotoko, Prosper Narteh Ogum, acknowledged that the upcoming match against Karela United in the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season will pose a significant challenge.

In a statement to the media team of the Porcupine Warriors, Coach Ogum emphasized the importance of thorough preparation for the season opener, especially after experiencing losses and draws in the previous season.



He highlighted the need for the team to be well-prepared for the tough match in Tamale, considering the previous season's results.

Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum expressed the team's determination to secure a victory and emphasized the importance of getting the job done.



Asante Kotoko, who failed to secure any trophies last season, aims to turn the tide in the upcoming season.