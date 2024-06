Braydon Manu

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Braydon Manu, the German-born Ghanaian forward, is eager to rejoin the Black Stars and is dedicated to supporting the team in their upcoming challenges.

The 26-year-old player was part of the squad in 2022 but did not get a chance to play in the World Cup qualifiers.

Even though he has not been called up by the current coach Otto Addo, Manu is still hopeful about representing his country again.



Read full article