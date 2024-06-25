Brazil shut out by Costa Rica in Copa America opener

Vinicius Jr (centre) is playing in his second Copa America for Brazil

Brazil's Copa America journey started with a disappointing goalless draw against Costa Rica in Los Angeles.

Despite having 74% possession and 19 shots, the nine-time champions couldn't find the back of the net in their Group D debut.



Marquinhos thought he scored in the 30th minute, but VAR disallowed the goal for offside.

Manager Dorival Jr introduced young talents Endrick and Savio, but they couldn't secure a victory.



Lucas Paqueta hit the post and missed two late opportunities, leaving Brazil frustrated at the SoFi Stadium in Hollywood Park.



