Brazil shut out by Costa Rica in Copa America opener

Sports
Tue, 25 Jun 2024 Source: BBC
Brazil's Copa America journey started with a disappointing goalless draw against Costa Rica in Los Angeles.
Despite having 74% possession and 19 shots, the nine-time champions couldn't find the back of the net in their Group D debut.
Marquinhos thought he scored in the 30th minute, but VAR disallowed the goal for offside.
Manager Dorival Jr introduced young talents Endrick and Savio, but they couldn't secure a victory.
Lucas Paqueta hit the post and missed two late opportunities, leaving Brazil frustrated at the SoFi Stadium in Hollywood Park.
