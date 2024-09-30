Brazilian fan kicked out of Madrid derby after confronting fan for racist chants

One fan in the stands was kicked out by the security staff after an altercation

Source: Football-espana

The Madrid derby on Sunday night was marred by troubling events, leading to the suspension of the match after lighters were hurled at Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois.

This incident was not the only unsavory occurrence at the Metropolitano Stadium. According to Relevo, security personnel ejected a fan following a confrontation.

A black Brazilian supporter attempted to address another fan who was making monkey sounds directed at a player, but he was subsequently removed by security.



Read full article