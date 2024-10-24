Brendan Rodgers calls Atalanta ‘one of the favourites’ for the Champions League

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers described Atalanta as "one of the favorites" for the Champions League title this season following a 0-0 draw that left Gian Piero Gasperini and his team frustrated.

Despite Atalanta's 22 attempts during the match, only six were on target, largely due to a solid Celtic defense. Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel expressed pride in the team's defensive effort after the match.



In an interview with TNT Sports post-game, Rodgers highlighted the significance of earning a point away from home, noting the challenge posed by a team known for being the top scorers in Italian football and a strong contender in the tournament.



Prior to this match, Celtic had not secured an away point in the Champions League for seven years.

Rodgers praised his team's defensive performance, stating, "To come here and keep a clean sheet was brilliant." He emphasized the importance of concentration and commitment against a high-caliber opponent like Atalanta.



With this result, Celtic has accumulated four points from their first three Champions League matches this season, currently placing them 22nd in the standings, a position that may change later in the evening.