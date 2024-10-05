Brentford score four first-half goals to beat woeful Wolves

Bryan Mbeumo now has six goals in seven Premier League appearances this season

Source: BBC

Brentford took advantage of a poor defensive display by Wolves to secure their first Premier League win since August, leaving Gary O’Neil’s team still in search of their initial top-flight victory this season.

The match at the Gtech Community Stadium saw six of the eight goals scored in the first half. Brentford quickly took the lead for the fourth consecutive game when Nathan Collins headed in Mikkel Damsgaard’s cross just 75 seconds into the match.

In a remarkable start, the home team was equalized just over two minutes later as Matheus Cunha converted Nelson Semedo’s cutback past Mark Flekken. However, Brentford was awarded a penalty to regain the lead after Mario Lemina fouled Collins.



Read full article