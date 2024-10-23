Brest's 'magic' rise from amateur football to Champions League

Brest are taking part in their first Champions League campaign

In the north-west region of France, Brittany is a significant hub for football culture.

The area is renowned for its strong football heritage, highlighted by the achievements of Nantes, an eight-time French champion, and Rennes, known for nurturing talents like Eduardo Camavinga and Ousmane Dembele.



Recently, Stade Brestois 29 broke through the dominance of their rivals by securing a remarkable Champions League qualification last season.

This achievement marks a significant turnaround for Brest, which has worked hard to recover from financial difficulties over the past 33 years.



