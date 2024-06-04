Brian Brobbey and Jeremie Frimpong named in Holland's final squad for EURO 2024

Brian Brobbey and Jeremie Frimpong have made it into the final Holland squad

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian duo Brian Brobbey and Jeremie Frimpong have made it into the final Holland squad for the 2024 European championship in Germany.

Despite being eligible to play for the Black Stars, both players have chosen to represent the Oranges in the tournament.



Brobbey has only made one senior appearance for the Netherlands so far, while Frimpong is yet to play his third senior match.

The duo joined the national team camp after finishing their club season in Europe.



Brobbey had an impressive season with Ajax, scoring 18 league goals in 30 matches.



