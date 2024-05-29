Sports

Sports
Brian Brobbey earns spot in EA Sports FC 24 Team of the Season

Brian Brobbey Goall 1 Brian Brobbey

Wed, 29 May 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Dutch-Ghanaian forward Brian Brobbey has been recognized for his outstanding performances for Ajax, earning a spot in the prestigious Team of the Season card in EA Sports FC 24.

These cards are specifically designed to honour players who consistently deliver exceptional performances in real-life matches.

Despite Ajax's challenging season, Brobbey has been a shining light, playing a crucial role in the club's success with his goals and assists.

His new card in EA Sports FC 24 showcases his remarkable speed, a defining characteristic of his playing style, and emphasizes his impressive physical attributes, making him a formidable presence on the virtual field.

