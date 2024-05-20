Brian Brobbey pops up on the radar of Arsenal

Brian Brobbey

Ghanaweb has reported that Arsenal, one of the Premier League giants, has shown interest in Brian Brobbey, the Dutch-born Ghanaian forward.

It is said that the Gunners are prepared to make a move for him in the upcoming summer transfer window.



Brobbey, who recently returned to Ajax after a short stint at RB Leipzig, has become an integral part of the team and has scored crucial goals for the club this season.



Despite Ajax's challenging campaign, Brobbey has stood out with his impressive goal-scoring contributions.

Reports from England suggest that Arsenal aims to strengthen their attack before the pre-season, with Brobbey being a prominent name on their shortlist.



The 22-year-old forward has an impressive record of 18 goals and 10 assists in the Dutch Eredivisie this season.



In total, he has scored 22 goals and provided 12 assists in 43 games across various competitions. Additionally, Brobbey has been included in the Dutch provisional squad for the Euro 2024.