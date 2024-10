Danny Welbeck has already scored as many top-flight goals as he managed last season

Source: BBC

Danny Welbeck's goal in the first half was crucial, leading Brighton to hand Newcastle their first home defeat in the Premier League since January.

This victory elevates the Seagulls to fifth place in the standings, while Newcastle stays in eighth.

Brighton spent a significant portion of the first half on the defensive, but Welbeck's swift action turned the tide.



