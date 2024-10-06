Sports

Brighton hit back from two goals down to stun Spurs

Screenshot 20241006 190032.png Georginio Rutter scored in consecutive Premier League appearances for the first time

Sun, 6 Oct 2024 Source: BBC

Brighton staged an impressive comeback, overcoming a two-goal deficit to secure a victory against Tottenham in a thrilling Premier League match on the south coast.

Tottenham appeared poised to achieve their sixth consecutive win across all competitions, having established a well-deserved 2-0 lead by the 37th minute.

Brennan Johnson initiated the scoring with his sixth goal in as many games, expertly timing his run to connect with Dominic Solanke’s through ball before calmly finishing past Bart Verbruggen.

Source: BBC