'Bring me the bill' - Guardiola thanks Man City fans

Screenshot 20241004 135326.png Guardiola responds to Man City fans' 'stay' banner

Fri, 4 Oct 2024 Source: BBC

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola humorously suggested he would pay back fans after learning they plan to unveil a new banner urging him to remain with the team.

The 1894 Group, responsible for coordinating flag and banner displays at the Etihad Stadium, quickly raised over £1,000 within a day to fund the banner.

It is set to be showcased in the South Stand during the match against Fulham on Saturday at 15:00 BST, featuring the message "Pep Guardiola, we want you to stay" in Catalan.

Read full article

