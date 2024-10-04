'Bring me the bill' - Guardiola thanks Man City fans

Menu ›
Sports
Fri, 4 Oct 2024 Source: BBC
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola humorously suggested he would pay back fans after learning they plan to unveil a new banner urging him to remain with the team.
The 1894 Group, responsible for coordinating flag and banner displays at the Etihad Stadium, quickly raised over £1,000 within a day to fund the banner.
It is set to be showcased in the South Stand during the match against Fulham on Saturday at 15:00 BST, featuring the message "Pep Guardiola, we want you to stay" in Catalan.
Read full article
Source: BBC