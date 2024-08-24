Britain's Loughnane wins to reach $1m PFL final

Loughnane has won 12 of his 14 PFL fights since joining the promotion in 2019

Source: BBC

Brendan Loughnane of Britain secured a victory over Kai Kamaka III by split decision in Washington DC, earning a place in the PFL Finals and the chance to compete for a prize of $1 million (£756,880).

In a contest characterized by technical skill, Loughnane was slightly outstruck by the American featherweight Kamaka; however, he demonstrated greater efficiency by delivering more impactful strikes throughout the match.



At 34 years of age, Loughnane aims to claim his second PFL featherweight title, having previously won in 2022, making him the first Briton to achieve a championship in this promotion.

In the final, he will face Russian fighter Timur Khizriev, who advanced by defeating Brazil's Gabriel Braga via unanimous decision.



The 2024 PFL Finals are scheduled to occur later this year, with the specific date and location yet to be announced.



Read full article