Briton Hinchliffe wins 100m US college title in 9.95 seconds

Louie Hinchliffe has improved his 100m time by one-third of a second in 2024

Source: BBC

British sprinter Louie Hinchliffe made history by becoming the first European to secure victory in the men's 100m at the NCAA Championships.

Hinchliffe, hailing from Sheffield, clocked in at 9.95 seconds in Eugene, Oregon, clinching the prestigious US collegiate title.



He now stands as the sixth fastest British sprinter, with his time ranking as the ninth quickest globally this year and the top time among Europeans.

Representing the University of Houston, where legendary nine-time Olympic champion Carl Lewis serves as head coach, Hinchliffe expressed his determination and dedication to his sport.



Looking ahead, he is gearing up to participate in the UK Championships in Manchester, serving as the British trials for the upcoming Paris Olympics.



