Build Black Stars around committed players - Wilson Arthur charges Ghana FA

Wilson Arthur

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Skyy FC President and owner, Wilson Arthur, has called for a restructuring of the Black Stars to focus on dedicated players after their challenges in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

His remarks followed the team's underwhelming performance against Sudan, which put their qualification hopes at risk.

Under the guidance of coach Otto Addo, the Black Stars were looking to recover from a 1-0 defeat to Angola and a 1-1 draw with Niger in their initial Group F games.



