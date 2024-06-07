Bulgaria has gotten in touch with me to play for their national team - Bernard Tekpetey

Bernard Tekpetey

Source: Footballghana

Bernard Tekpetey from Ghana has revealed that he has been approached by the Bulgarian Federation with an offer to switch his nationality and play for their national team.

Despite his consistent performances for Ludogorets in the Bulgarian top flight for the past four seasons, the 26-year-old has only represented the Ghanaian national team twice.

These appearances took place during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, where he made one substitute appearance and started in the third-place playoff game.



