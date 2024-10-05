Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Buonanotte seals Leicester's first win of season against Bournemouth

Facundo Buonanotte Scored His Second Goal Of The Season To Earn Leicester Victory.png Facundo Buonanotte scored his second goal of the season to earn Leicester victory

Sat, 5 Oct 2024 Source: BBC

Facundo Buonanotte secured Leicester's inaugural Premier League victory of the season, leading the Foxes to a 1-0 triumph over Bournemouth.

The Brighton loanee's second goal of the season propelled the hosts to 15th place, ahead of what is anticipated to be a crucial series of matches.

Following the international break, they will contend against Southampton, Nottingham Forest, and Ipswich in their quest for survival, although they benefited from a stroke of luck when Lewis Cook's free-kick was ruled out for offside.

Read full article

Source: BBC