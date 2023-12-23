Sports

Burkina Faso become first nation to announce final 27-man squad for 2023 AFCON

Burkina Faso National Team Burkina Faso

Sat, 23 Dec 2023 Source: cafonline.com

Burkina Faso coach Hubert Velud has named the 27 players who will represent the country at the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Ivory Coast 2023.

The are placed in Group D alongside Algeria, Angola, and Mauritania.

Check out the 27 players called up to represent Burkina Faso in Cote d'Ivoire.

Goalkeepers:

- Hervé Koffi

- Hilel Konaté

- Kilian Nikiema

- Sébastien Tou

Defenders:

- Issa Kaboré

- Steeve Yago

- Issoufou Dayo

- Nasser Djiga

- Edmond Tapsoba

- Adamo Nagalo

- Abdoul Razack Guiebre

- Valentin Nouma

Midfielders:

- Blati Touré

- Adama Guira

- Dramane Salou

- Ismahila Ouedraogo

- Sacha Bansé

- Gustavo Sangaré

- Stéphane Aziz Ky

Forwards:

- Bertrand Traoré

- Dango Ouattara

- Mamady Alex Bangre

- Cheikh Djibril Ouattara

- Hassane Bandé

- Mohamed Konaté

- Fessal Tapsoba

- Cédric Badolo

Burkina Faso's Match Schedule in Group D:

- January 16, 2024: Burkina Faso vs. Mauritania, 2:00 PM GMT, Bouaké Stadium

- January 20, 2024: Algeria vs. Burkina Faso, 2:00 PM GMT, Bouaké Stadium

- January 23, 2024: Angola vs. Burkina Faso, 8:00 PM GMT, Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro

