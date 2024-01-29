Côte d'Ivoire hoping to make amends in big clash against Senegal

Sadio Mane and Seko Fofana

Source: CAF

It’s all set. Defending champions, Senegal will come up against host, Côte d'Ivoire on Monday, 29 January at the Charles Konan Bani Stadium, Yamoussoukro for the Round of 16 clash of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d'Ivoire 2023.

The game promises to be a tough encounter based on the ambitions of the two sides in the ongoing TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Côte d’Ivoire 2023. With the Elephants looking to correct the wrongs of the group stage, they will go all in.



The Teranga Lions qualified from their group unbeaten and will be hoping to continue with the same energy in the knockout stage.

Côte d'Ivoire wants to make up for their poor showing in the group stage, which they progressed with only 3 points as one of the best third-placed teams.



The Elephants will want to compensate their home fans for the poor showing in their last two games against Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea by eliminating Senegal and qualifying for the quarter finals.