Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers
Menu
Sports
0

CAA Region II Seniors Athletics Championship day two: Ghana wins gold in men’s 4X400 event

Caa 4100 The team is made up of Israel Anane Domeh, Solomon Diafo, Peter Ante Adu and Daniel Otibu

Fri, 7 Jun 2024 Source: GNA

Ghana dominated the men's 4x400 event at the 4th Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) Region II Seniors Athletics Championship, held at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

The team, comprising Israel Anane Domeh, Solomon Diafo, Peter Ante Adu, and Daniel Otibu, won gold with a time of 3:09:53. Ivory Coast and Benin finished second and third, clocking 3:22:99 and 3:27:93, respectively.

Despite the victory, Ghana did not secure a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Domeh expressed confidence in qualifying at the upcoming African Senior Championship in Cameroon.

About 450 athletes from ten countries participated.

Read full article

Source: GNA