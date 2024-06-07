CAA Region II Seniors Athletics Championship day two: Ghana wins gold in men’s 4X400 event

The team is made up of Israel Anane Domeh, Solomon Diafo, Peter Ante Adu and Daniel Otibu

Ghana dominated the men's 4x400 event at the 4th Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) Region II Seniors Athletics Championship, held at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

The team, comprising Israel Anane Domeh, Solomon Diafo, Peter Ante Adu, and Daniel Otibu, won gold with a time of 3:09:53. Ivory Coast and Benin finished second and third, clocking 3:22:99 and 3:27:93, respectively.



Despite the victory, Ghana did not secure a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Domeh expressed confidence in qualifying at the upcoming African Senior Championship in Cameroon.

About 450 athletes from ten countries participated.



