CAF Champions League prelims: FC Samartex to face Raja Casablanca in second round

FC Samartex is set to compete against Raja Casablanca in the second round of the playoffs leading to the group stages of the upcoming CAF Champions League season.

The Ghanaian champions secured their place in this round by defeating Victoria United in the first leg of the playoff on Sunday.

The match, held at the Accra Sports Stadium, saw a single goal scored. Isaac Afful's decisive strike in the 8th minute of the first half ensured a 1-0 victory for FC Samartex.