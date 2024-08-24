CAF Confederation Cup: Approach to Elect-Sport away game will be different – Issaka Mohammed

Issaka Mohammed, a defender for Nsoatreman FC, has indicated that the team's strategy will differ for the upcoming reverse fixture of their CAF Confederation Cup first preliminary tie against Elect-Sport.

The Ghana FA Cup champions secured a convincing 3-0 victory in the first leg against Chad’s Elect-Sport at the Accra Sports Stadium, with a series of rapid goals scored in the first half last weekend.



Nsoatreman FC is poised to finalize their advancement in the Cameroonian capital of Yaoundé on Saturday, August 24, 2024.



Despite holding a substantial lead, the club from Nsoatre is adopting a cautious mindset regarding their game plan. Mohammed stated that they may either focus on defending or aim to increase their goal tally.

“We are approaching this match with a revised strategy. Our style of play will not mirror that of our home game,” he conveyed to Joy Sports.



“We intend to implement a different approach that balances defence with the opportunity to score additional goals. We are confident that we will secure victory in the second leg.”