CAF Confederation Cup: Complacency could hinder Dreams FC’s progress – Felix Aboagye

Dreams FC told to step up their game against Zamalek on Sunday

Former Ghana international Felix Aboagye has expressed concerns about the potential complacency that could hinder Dreams FC's progress in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Despite their impressive performance in reaching the semifinals, Aboagye believes it is premature for the team to celebrate.



He emphasized the importance of remaining focused and finishing the task ahead, as Zamalek is a formidable opponent known for their tactical discipline when playing away.



Aboagye cautioned against underestimating the Egyptian side and urged Dreams FC to maintain their determination and resilience.

As Zamalek prepares to travel to Kumasi for the upcoming clash, Dreams FC will enter the game with an advantage, having secured a crucial goalless draw in the first leg at the Cairo International Stadium.



Despite facing scoring opportunities, the Ghana FA Cup holders displayed resilience and prevented Zamalek from finding the back of the net.