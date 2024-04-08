CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC reaching semifinal is a dream come true - Karim Zito

Abdul Karim Zito

Dreams FC, led by head coach Abdul Karim Zito, are currently celebrating a momentous achievement as they progress to the semifinal stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Zito expressed an overwhelming sense of pride in the team's accomplishment, describing it as the realization of a long-held dream for the club.



During a post-game interview following Dreams FC's 1-1 draw with Stade Malien at the Baba Yara Stadium, Zito emphasized that despite their impressive debut performance in the competition, the club remains hungry for further success and is fully committed to securing the title.



The experienced coach acknowledged the significance of their journey thus far, particularly their triumph over Stade Malien in the first leg with a score of 2-1 in Bamako.

However, Zito reiterated that the team is not satisfied with merely reaching the semifinals, emphasizing that their ultimate objective is to emerge as champions.



"We are all delighted," stated Zito. "I'm not suggesting that we settle for what we have achieved so far, but we will continue to fight relentlessly to reach our ultimate goal. The position Dreams FC has attained today is truly a dream come true."