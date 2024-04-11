CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC reaching semifinal means so much to me - John Antwi

John Antwi

Veteran forward John Antwi is filled with pride over Dreams FC's historic journey to the CAF Confederation Cup semifinals.

With six goals in 12 matches, the former Al Ahly player has been instrumental in the team's impressive run, surpassing expectations along the way.



Established in 2009, Dreams FC's unexpected achievements, including their recent win against Stade Malien, highlight their outstanding performance and resilience.



They are now gearing up to face Zamalek in the upcoming stage of the competition.

Antwi expressed his gratitude, stating, "It's a significant moment for me to be part of this young team that is making waves across the continent, something many didn't anticipate. I am thrilled with the contribution I have made to the team's success so far."



After returning to Dreams FC last year following successful spells abroad, Antwi brings a wealth of experience to the squad, boasting titles such as the highest foreign goal scorer in the Egyptian Premier League and all competitions with Egyptian clubs.