CAF Confederation Cup: Playing against Zamalek SC will be difficult - John Antwi

John Antwi

Dreams FC striker, John Antwi, has highlighted the formidable challenge that awaits them in their upcoming clash against Egyptian Premier League giants Zamalek.

After a hard-fought battle against Stade Malien, Dreams FC secured their place in the semifinals with a 3-2 aggregate victory at the Baba Yara Stadium.



This achievement is a significant milestone for Dreams FC in their debut campaign in the competition, demonstrating their strength on the continental stage.



Having played in the Egyptian League with Al-Ahly SC, Pyramids FC, and Ismaily SC, Antwi understands the level of North African football and the quality of teams like Zamalek.



While expressing confidence in his team's ability to face the challenge, Antwi also acknowledges the difficulty that lies ahead.

"I am aware that it won't be easy because I have experienced Egyptian football and I am familiar with the team Zamalek, their quality players, and their style of play. Meeting one of these clubs will undoubtedly be a tough task," he told Citi Sports.



"We will prepare ourselves and face them head-on. I have faith in my teammates," Antwi added.



Dreams FC is set to face Zamalek on April 21 at the Cairo International Stadium, with the return leg taking place at the Baba Yara Stadium seven days later.