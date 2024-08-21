CAF Confederation Cup: We won’t underrate Elect Sport in return leg - Nsoatreman FC coach Yaw Preko

Yaw Preko, the coach of Nsoatreman FC, has stated that his team will not underestimate Elect Sport in the upcoming second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round.

The Ghana FA Cup champions commenced their first-ever participation in CAF competitions with an impressive 3-0 victory over the Chadian club at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The goals scored by Abdul Rahman and Kwabena Adu Meider were pivotal in securing this win for Nsoatreman FC.



In a media interaction, Yaw Preko emphasized the importance of respecting their opponents in the forthcoming match scheduled for this weekend.

“Elect Sport possesses considerable experience, having participated in African competitions multiple times, unlike us as newcomers. We cannot afford to underestimate such a team as we approach the second leg. The match is not yet decided, and we must maintain our focus,” he remarked.



Nsoatreman FC will enter the return leg with a favorable position following their convincing home victory.



This second leg will take place in N'Djamena on August 24, 2024, with the aggregate winner advancing to the next round of the preliminary stage.