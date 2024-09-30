Sports

CAF announces new media and TV rights deals for African football club competitions

Interclub Competitions23586.png CAF has secured new media and TV rights agreements for the upcoming CAF Interclub Competitions

Mon, 30 Sep 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has finalized new media and television rights agreements for the 2024-25 season of its Interclub Competitions.

These agreements include broadcasting rights for both pay TV and free-to-air channels throughout Sub-Saharan Africa.

The deals cover Africa's top club tournaments, which are:

* CAF Champions League

* CAF Confederation Cup

* CAF Women's Champions League

* CAF Super Cup

After a competitive bidding process, CAF has established partnerships with:

* SuperSport International for Pay TV rights (English)

* South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) for Free-to-Air rights

* Azam Media for Free-to-Air rights

CAF President, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, emphasized the increasing interest in African football, which has drawn the attention of major broadcasters.

