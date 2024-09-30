CAF announces new media and TV rights deals for African football club competitions

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has finalized new media and television rights agreements for the 2024-25 season of its Interclub Competitions.
These agreements include broadcasting rights for both pay TV and free-to-air channels throughout Sub-Saharan Africa.
The deals cover Africa's top club tournaments, which are:
* CAF Champions League
* CAF Confederation Cup
* CAF Women's Champions League
* CAF Super Cup
After a competitive bidding process, CAF has established partnerships with:
* SuperSport International for Pay TV rights (English)
* South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) for Free-to-Air rights
* Azam Media for Free-to-Air rights
CAF President, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, emphasized the increasing interest in African football, which has drawn the attention of major broadcasters.
